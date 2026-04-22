Buy Signal Or Optics? Investors Confused After Tim Cook Buys $1 Million Worth Of Nike Shares

Before revealing plans to step down as Apple's CEO, Tim Cook made a high-profile purchase by buying 25,000 Nike shares. After 15 years at the helm, Cook will transition to Executive Chairman, with hardware chief John Ternus set to take over as Apple's eighth CEO. Around the same time, Cook, who has served on Nike's board since 2005, purchased 25,000 shares of the company, investing roughly $1.06 million, The Wall Street Journal reported. Previously, in December 2025, he had bought almost $3 million worth of Nike stock.

The timing is notable. As per a report by Forbes, Nike's stock had just fallen to a 12-year low following weak earnings and growing doubts about its turnaround efforts. Cook, now Nike's lead independent director, bought the shares at about $42.43 each, according to regulatory filings widely reported in financial media.

The investment comes shortly after Cook sold approximately $16.5 million worth of Apple stock on April 2, leaving him with ample capital for the purchase.



Investment Details

In December 2025, Cook acquired 50,000 shares at a weighted average price of approximately $58.97 per share. This nearly $3 million move roughly doubled his stake in the company at the time.

More recently, on April 10, Cook bought an additional 25,000 shares at an average price of $42.43. This second purchase was worth approximately $1.06 million and came as the stock touched a 12-year low.

Following these transactions, Cook directly owns 130,480 shares of Nike Class B common stock, as per Reuters

What is Cook betting on?

The purchases come as Nike works to regain momentum under CEO Elliott Hill, who also acquired roughly $1 million in shares in both December and April alongside Tim Cook. Such insider buying is often interpreted as a signal that leadership believes the stock is undervalued. Following the disclosure in the April 2026 filings, Nike shares rose approximately 2-3% in after-hours trading.

Analysts view Cook's recent buying activity as a strong vote of confidence in the company's long-term turnaround strategy and in Hill's leadership. Insider purchases are also generally considered a bullish indicator, suggesting that those closest to the company see meaningful growth potential.

Cook's continued investment shows that he is confident in this strategic shift, but the most recent purchase only raised the share price by 1%, which is not enough to make up for the roughly 27% drop this year. Because of this, investors don't know if Cook's share purchase is a real buy signal or just a symbolic show of support.

Nike's current strategy centers on refocusing on core sports categories, rebuilding wholesale partnerships, and reinvigorating product innovation.