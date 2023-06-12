BTS' Jungkook Falls Asleep During Livestream, Millions Watch Him Snooze For 21 Minutes

Jungkook was also trending on Twitter with 8,90,000 tweets.

BTS singer Jungkook decided to do a live stream when he was unable to fall asleep on Sunday. At 7 am, the BTS members started a live stream on Weverse while he was in his bed and soon dozed off with 6 million people watching him.

The singer initially talked to his fans, and he said, "If I fall asleep like this, the company will go crazy." During the live stream, the 25-year-old showed off his pillow. Minutes later, the singer fell asleep on camera. The live stream went on for 21 minutes and nearly 6 million people watched him snooze.

Watch the video here:

A cute summary of Jungkook's Weverse live today 💜 pic.twitter.com/ClYzDtCGKc — 𝐒𝐀𝐑𝐀∞⁷🖤 (@_RapperJK) June 12, 2023

The internet absolutely adored the live stream. The singer was also trending on Twitter with 8,90,000 tweets.

Commenting on the video, a user wrote, "So we 6.6M (million) were literally with Jungkook in his bedroom on his bed... damnnnnnnnn this parasocial relationship is getting out of hand. Jungkook is unbelievable and I love it."

Another user commented, "Sometimes, home is a person. Comfort is a person. Happiness is in the form of a person. and for me, all these come from a single person that is Jeon Jungkook. He will always remain my favourite comfort person."

"Jungkook's Weverse live today was nothing short of adorable! He always manages to put a smile on our faces and leave us feeling happy and inspired," the third user wrote.

"I am just feeling so proud that he trusted us and slept so peacefully," the fourth user wrote.

"Jungkook's Weverse live was the most adorable thing ever! His charm and talent never fail to amaze me. Can't wait for more from this talented king," the fifth commented.

Last month, Jungkook said, he has been receiving a lot of food at home from everywhere and firmly asks people to refrain from doing the same.

"Do not home deliver food. I will not even eat them," the post translates in English.

He went on to say that he feels thankful for the gesture, but he gets enough food at home. Instead, he asks the army to buy food for themselves. "I eat well. You can buy it for yourself. I beg you!" Finally, he ended the post on a firm note, saying, "If you send it one more time, I will check the receipt order number you sent and take action. So stop it!"