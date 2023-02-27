BTS' J-Hope To Sign Up For Mandatory Military Service

J-Hope will be the second member of the K-pop sensations to enrol in the army.

BTS' rapper and lead choreographer J-Hope is all set to join the South Korean military and has applied for the termination of his enlistment postponement. His label announced it on Sunday. He will be the second member of the K-pop sensations to enrol in the army.

Big Hit Music in a statement said, "Hello, this is Big Hit Music. We would like to inform our fans that J-Hope has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement. We will inform you of further updates in due course. We ask you for your continued love and support for J-Hope until he completes his military service and safely returns. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artist. Thank you."

Jin was the first member of the boy band to be enlisted in the military. He began his 18 months of mandatory military service at a front-line South Korean boot camp in December.

According to a CNN report, Almost all able-bodied men in South Korea are required to serve in the army for 18 months by the time they are age 28, but in 2020, the country's parliament passed a bill allowing pop stars to defer their service until age 30.

Big Hit said that all seven members of BTS would serve their mandatory military service.

The label also announced that J-Hope would release a new solo single called "On the street" on March 3.

Disney+ Hotstar recently released the documentary "j-hope IN THE BOX" to detail J-Hope's journey of producing his first official solo album "Jack In The Box".

