British Woman Scammed Her Own Grandfather Out Of 75,000 Pounds

Olivia Crutchley defrauded her grandfather for 18 months.

In order to fund her drug addiction, a 23-year-old British woman conned her own grandfather out of 75,000 pounds over the course of more than 18 months, according to The Metro.

Olivia Crutchley, an Orford resident, stole the life savings of her grandfather, Rob Crutchley, and brutally conned him out of a sizeable sum by claiming she needed the money to sue B&Q.

According to the Wales Online, she left her victim penniless after coming up with a network of lies about working for the DIY giant and later claiming she was embroiled in a legal fight with them. And after showing her grandfather a series of emails and screenshots from people she claimed were solicitors or others connected with the fake case, she got him to pay out almost 75,000 pounds.

The couple had a "strong bond," according to testimony given at Liverpool Crown Court, when she lived with him occasionally as a child. The prosecution, led by Paul Blasbery, claimed that their marriage eventually fell apart after Crutchley was accused of taking ten pounds from his wife's purse, at which point she returned to live with her mother.

Mr. Rob had to sell his car and personal belongings to pay for what he believed to be legal bills after taking out two bank loans, borrowing money from relatives and friends, and selling his car.

According to The Metro, counterfeit emails from her fictitious supervisor regarding these expenses and others associated with getting her uniform were submitted to Mr. Rob. He would get about 140 of these emails between December 2020 and June 2022, in addition to communications from people like lawyers and citizen advice workers.