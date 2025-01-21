British Reality TV Star To Release Her Own Deepfake Porn Video To Raise Awareness

A British reality TV star has announced that she will be releasing a deepfake pornography video of herself to social media as part of a Channel 4 documentary to raise awareness about the devastating consequences of the technology. Vicky Pattison, 37, who has previously featured on several TV shows including I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here and Geordie Shore, has directed, produced and distributed the explicit video. According to a report in The Telegraph, her face has been superimposed using artificial intelligence (AI) into the actor portraying her likeness on the screen.

The video will be released as part of a social media campaign to learn more about how content spreads online and the processes involved in trying to get it taken down.

"This was one of the most difficult decisions I've ever made. Why? Because I wanted to experience—even just a tiny fraction—what victims of this horrifying & ever-growing trend go through," Ms Pattison said.

"I wanted to expose the devastating reality of deepfake pornography: content made without consent, created with alarming ease using readily available technology, stripping women of their dignity & control, & leaving their lives in pieces," she added.

Deepfakes are a form of synthetic media crafted using artificial intelligence, employing sophisticated algorithms to manipulate both visual and audio elements. It has become a potential weapon for cybercriminals to disrupt and damage the reputation of individuals, companies, or even governments.

Data from the UK-based Revenge Porn Helpline showed that image-based abuse using deepfakes has increased more than 400 per cent since 2017.

Reflecting on the host of problems associated with the technology, Ms Pattison said the film was her "plea for action".

"We need stronger laws. We need tech companies to step up. We need society to wake up. We cannot let this become the cost of progress. Stand with us. Speak out. Fight back."

The video, titled Vicky Pattison: My Deepfake Sex Tape airs on Channel 4, later this month on January 28 (Tuesday).

Also Read | Britain To Make Creating, Sharing Sexually Explicit "Deepfakes" A Crime

Menace of deepfake

An online boom in non-consensual deepfakes is outpacing efforts to regulate the technology globally. In the United Kingdom, Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner was among more than 30 British female politicians found to be targeted by a deepfake porn website, according to an investigation.

In India, actress Rashmika Mandhanna's deepfake videos were spread on the internet last year after her face was superimposed on the body of British-Indian influencer Zara Patel. After an investigation, the authorities managed to arrest the man responsible for the videos.