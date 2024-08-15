British Influencer, 21, Defends Relationship With 16-Year-Old Boyfriend After Backlash

In the UK, the legal age of consent is 16.

A 21-year-old British influencer, Tasha Newcombe, has responded to criticism of her relationship with 16-year-old Marko Vituk after their age difference sparked online controversy. Despite the backlash, Ms Newcombe, who has 286,000 followers on TikTok, has firmly defended her choice, stating that she will "live her life how she wants to live her life."

According to the New York Post, the couple faced intense scrutiny after going public with their relationship, leading to them being labelled "insane" by internet users, noting she's an adult while he is a ''minor.'' In response, they appeared on several podcasts to discuss their relationship and address the negative attention.

Tasha also addressed the controversy on her TikTok page, revealing that she initially hesitated about pursuing a relationship with Marko due to their age difference. However, she emphasised that they now share a "healthy, loving relationship," and she remains unapologetic about her decision to be with him.

''I am in a relationship with someone who's five years younger than me and I know a lot of people are gonna have their opinions on that and quite rightly so, you're allowed to have your opinions, that's your free will,'' she said in a YouTube podcast, hosted by Mikey Melin.

''Although my relationship is very new, I just have to say that this boy is genuinely the most mature, kind, loving person I've ever been in a relationship with. I will not stand for hate, directed at me, my friends or family,'' she added.

Ms Newcombe revealed that she and Marko first met in person after initially connecting online, but she had no plans to pursue a romantic relationship with him at the time. However, they started talking and eventually decided to meet up, which marked the beginning of their relationship.

''I was also unsure of meeting him because I've never dated someone younger than me in my life. I didn't know what kind of challenges that was gonna bring forward for me but regardless, I'm in a relationship with him now. It's my life, I'm going to live my life how I want to live my life. If I decide I want to be in a relationship with him, I can because it is legal. Whether you think it's morally right or not, it is legal,'' she said.

In the UK, the legal age of consent is 16 years old, which means that individuals 16 and older are legally allowed to engage in sexual activities with others. However, there are some exceptions to this rule.