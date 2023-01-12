British Hospitals Are Worse Than Those In Ukraine, Says UK Doctor

Dr Ransom stressed hospital management should not be blamed for crisis.

An English doctor has called conditions in National Health Service hospitals in Britain worse than in countries with poor medical services where he carries out humanitarian work. In a letter to his local Brighton newspaper, The Argus, doctor Paul Ransom claimed that hospitals in the UK are so overloaded that patients in the conflict-torn Ukraine are getting better care than British citizens.

Hospitals in Sussex, such as the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, had overcrowded hallways and staff who were "at their wits' end," according to Mr. Paul, who works part-time for the NHS while also living abroad.

Dr Ransom wrote in the letter that "Sometimes I feel guilty at seeing my NHS colleagues trying to keep patients safe and sometimes even keep them alive in conditions that are worse than those I see in many hospitals I work in abroad."

"In Ukraine, Georgia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, and many other places I have worked, I very rarely see corridors overflowing with patients waiting for a cubicle, with nursing and medical staff at their wits' end as to how to pick the most serious patients to bring into a resuscitation room that is already doubling up on beds."

"No other country in Europe would expose patients to these conditions. Sometimes, when I read my WhatsApps from Brighton when I am deployed overseas, it seems to me that we should be re-directing our humanitarian efforts to the corridors in UK hospitals such as our own in Sussex rather than in conflict countries abroad.

Dr. Ransom refrained from condemning the hospital administration, but he does want the government to step in and do something. In addition to using the temporary hospitals that were set up during the deadly Covid period, he recommended that the British government enhance staffing levels, raise staff salaries, and use temporary facilities.