British Airways Unveils New Uniform That Includes Hijab And Jumpsuit

When picking up their new uniform, employees will recycle or donate their old one.

For the first time in nearly 20 years, British Airways has unveiled a new uniform. Female cabin crew will be able to wear jumpsuits, which the company describes as a "airline first". The airline has also included a tunic and hijab option for female cabin crew, as per a press release by the company.

The overhaul of the flag carrier's work attire is the result of a five-year-long project by British fashion designer Ozwald Boateng. It was delayed by two years because of the coronavirus pandemic. Men have an option of wearing a tailored three-piece suit, while women can wear a dress, skirt or trouser instead of a jumpsuit. A tunic and hijab option has also been created by the global carrier for its crew. By summer, every member of the carrier's 30,000 frontline staff would be seen in the new uniform, beginning with engineers and ground handlers.

Sean Doyle, British Airways' Chairman and CEO, said: "Our uniform is an iconic representation of our brand, something that will carry us into our future, representing the very best of modern Britain and helping us deliver a great British original service for our customers." He added, "From the very start this has been about our people. We wanted to create a uniform collection that our people are proud to wear and with the help of over 1,500 colleagues, we are confident that we have delivered this."

When picking up their new uniform, employees will recycle or donate their old one. Approximately 90 per cent of the material is a fabric blend made from recycled polyester. "More than 1,500 colleagues across the airline took part in 50 workshops to help ensure the garments suitability, from design workshops to prototype feedback and garment trials, helping create an iconic collection that will stand the test of time," British Airways said.

Boateng took great care in creating a unique collection, drawing inspiration from the airline and its people who fly in the same. The airwave pattern, which appears on jackets, t-shirts, buttons, and ties throughout the collection, was inspired by the movement of air over an aircraft wing. All of the tailored garments feature a jacquard fabric with a variation of the airline's iconic speedmarque.

In November, the UK carrier, in an internal memo, has told the staff that all uniformed employees are now permitted to wear mascara, false eyelashes and earrings and carry accessories including handbags. "Man buns" and nail polish were also allowed for all genders according to the newly updated rules.