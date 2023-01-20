Brad Pitt Lists Longtime Los Angeles Property For $40 Million: Report

Brad Pitt's house in close to the new home of Angelina Jolie.

Actor Brad Pitt has put a Los Angeles property he has owned for nearly 30 years on the market, according to a report in People Magazine. The 59-year-old has listed the compound located in the Los Feliz area for about $40 million, the outlet further said. The 'Bullet Train' actor had purchased the property from Cassandra Peterson for $1.7 million in 1994. In subsequent years, he added several neighbouring lots creating a mega-property spread over 1.9 acres. According to people, the complex has a swimming pool, tennis court and skating rink.

It is the same house where Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie raised their children - Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne - before splitting in 2016.

The reason why Mr Pitt is selling the property is he is looking for something smaller in the Los Angeles area, the outlet further said.

The house is close to the home Ms Jolie bought in 2017 for $24.95 million, the New York Post said in a report. Talking about her decision to buy a house in the area, the "Maleficent" actor had told Vogue Magazine in 2021, "I wanted it to be close to their dad, who is only 5 minutes away."

People, meanwhile, said Brad Pitt is dating jewellery designer Ines de Ramon. He rang in the New Year with the 32-year-old in Cabo San Lucas in Mexico.

"They have a good thing going on. There is no stress. Brad is enjoying it," the outlet quoted a source as saying. The source also said that Brad Pitt "is not seeing anyone else right now" and is "very happy".