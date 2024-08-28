Boy, 4, Accidentally Shatters 3,500-Year-Old Artefact Into Pieces In Israel

The jar was likely originally used to carry local supplies like wine and olive oil.

A 4-year-old child visiting a museum in Israel accidentally shattered a 3,500-year-old jar into pieces. The Hecht Museum in Haifa told the BBC that the jar, dating back to the Bronze Age between 2200 and 1500 BC, was a rare artefact due to its exceptional preservation.

The jar was displayed near the museum entrance without any protective glass, as the museum believes there is "special charm" in displaying archaeological artefacts "without obstructions."

The boy's father, Alex, explained that his son had "pulled the jar slightly" out of curiosity about its contents, causing it to fall. Alex recalled feeling "in shock" when he saw his son near the broken jar and initially thought, "It wasn't my child that did it." After calming his son, Alex spoke with a security guard about the incident.

Following the incident, the Hecht Museum invited the boy and his family back for an organized tour. Lihi Laszlo, a representative from the museum, told the BBC that while some display items are intentionally damaged and such cases are dealt with severely, including involving the police, this situation was different as the damage was caused accidentally by a young child.

A conservation specialist has been appointed to restore the jar, which will be returned to its display "in a short time." Alex expressed that the family will feel "relieved" to see the jar restored but admitted they are "sorry" because "it will no longer be the same item."

The museum stated that "whenever possible, items are displayed without barriers or glass walls," and despite this rare incident, they plan to continue this practice.

The jar was likely originally used to carry local supplies like wine and olive oil. It predates the time of Biblical King David and King Solomon and is typical of pottery from the Canaan region on the eastern Mediterranean coast. Most pottery found during archaeological digs is broken or incomplete, making this intact jar "an impressive find" when it was discovered, according to the museum.

Located on the grounds of the University of Haifa in northern Israel, the Hecht Museum houses collections of archaeology and art.