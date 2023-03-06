Boris Johnson Nominates His Father Stanley For Knighthood: Report

Stanley Johnson is among 100 people nominated by the former UK Prime Minister.

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has nominated his father Stanley for knighthood as part of his resignation honours list, as per a Sky News report. Stanley Johnson, a former Member of the European Parliament (MEP), is among as many as 100 names put forward by Mr Johnson for Cabinet Office's vetting, the outlet further said. Stanley Johnson was born in Penzance, Cornwall, in 1940. He has also worked in the World Bank and the European Commission and written books on environmental issues.

Sky News said any honour for Stanley Johnson would raise questions about the former UK PM's use of the honours system to reward family members with titles. However, a spokesperson for the former Conservative leader said, "We don't comment on honours."

Stanley Johnson has so far not commented on the development.

Boris Johnson had faced similar allegations after he nominated his brother Jo for a peerage in 2020. He is now Lord of Marylebone.

The list that the former UK PM sent to the Cabinet Office is "considerably longer" than his predecessors Theresa May and David Cameron, according to The Guardian.

Stanley Johnson has been accused of indecent behaviour in public in the past. In 2021, senior Tory MP Caroline Nokes and a journalist publicly accused him of touching them at Conservative Party conferences.

Caroline Nokes, the chairwoman of the Commons' women and equalities committee, also accused Mr Johnson of making a vulgar comment about her at a party conference in 2003.

When asked, Stanley Johnson said he had "no recollection" of any of these incidents.