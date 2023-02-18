'Bori Wala Palazzo': This Expensive Product Drives Internet Crazy

This sack-made garment is really expensive.

Social media has seen a resurgence of posts containing overpriced items on a regular basis. On a similar note, another viral internet post shows an image of bottomwear in a showroom that is extremely expensive and yet, in the opinion of social media users, is not worth the money.

An Instagram page named "Sachkadwahai" shared a video of a showroom where a palazzo made of jute fabric, which is used to make sacks, was displayed. The product's maximum retail price was Rs 60,000.The Instagram page shared this video with a caption in Hindi: "Kya aap is bori ke palazzo ke liye 60,000 rupees denge?" which, when translated to English, reads as "Would you pay Rs 60,000 for this palazzo made of sack?"

This post about the expensive product has gone extremely viral and has more than 5,00,000 likes on the social media platform. Also, the content's humour and amazement have sparked a flood of comments.

"If this pant falls on the ground by accident, people will wipe their feet," one user wrote.

"This is real recycling," commented another user.

"Unless they sell it on the emotion that this was the owner's only rice bag for his whole life before opening this store, they can't expect it to sell," commented a third user.