Billie Eilish Reveals She Was 'Ghosted': 'Literally Unbelievable'

"I genuinely didn't know people did that," Eilish said.

American singer Billie Eilish recently revealed that she was ghosted. The 22-year-old told the BBC podcast 'Miss Me?' that she had "a crazy ghosting happen" last year. She said, "It was insane." For those unaware, ghosting is the act of a friend or potential love interest abruptly stopping all communication with you without giving a reason.

"I've been ghosted for sure," she said, mentioning that it was "literally unbelievable. To this day, [he] never texted me again."

The "Ocean Eyes" singer continued, "I was like, did you die? Did you literally die? It was somebody that I'd also known for years and had a plan, the day of, on the phone, making a plan, this is my address, be there at 3 pm - never heard from him again. Ever. I couldn't believe it." The 22-year-old later discovered that the person was dating someone else. "And I was like 'oh'. But I didn't know people still did that. I genuinely didn't know people did that," she continued.

What is Ghosting?

Notably, ghosting is a new dating trend which describes the act of suddenly ending communication with someone without providing any prior notice or explanation. Mostly, it is used for a romantic relationship but can extend to other relationships as well.

The person being ghosted never receives a response, not even when they try to get in touch again or find closure. It almost feels like the person "vanishes" into thin air, much like a ghost.

Ghosting can also take forms and stages. A person might start minimising contact eventually. The person might not make commitments, share personal information, meet you or rarely respond to your texts or calls. Another way is social media. It entails abruptly severing all social media ties with another individual. The other user has the option to block you on all social networking sites, unfollow, or unfriend you. To avoid any communication, they could even go so far as to deactivate or erase their social media accounts.

Being ghosted can cause the other person to feel betrayed. Some people think that ghosting is a coping mechanism for the decision fatigue that can come with dating and that it is intrinsically linked to modern internet communication. Others suggest that it is emotionally distressing since it provides no feeling of resolution.