Bengaluru Techie Who Was Laid Off Turns Rapido Driver To Get Job Leads

Srinivas Rapolu, a skilled Java developer was laid off from Hindustan Computers Limited (HCL). He now works as a driver for Rapido and hopes to find a suitable job as a Java developer. Mr Rapolu's story was shared on Twitter by Loveneesh Dhir. "My Rapido guy is a Java developer recently laid off from HCL driving rapido to get leads for any Java developer openings," Mr Dhir wrote on Twitter.

"I have his cv. DM if you have any relevant openings," Mr Dhir added. He also called the incident his "peak Bengaluru" moment.

See the post here:

My Rapido guy is a Java developer recently laid off from HCL driving rapido to get leads for any java developer openings.



I have his cv. DM if you have any relevant openings.



My @peakbengaluru moment 🤯 pic.twitter.com/PUI7ErdKoU — Loveneesh Dhir | Shardeum 🔼 (@LoveneeshDhir) June 22, 2023

His post soon went viral and collected nearly 2 lakh views on Twitter. The post generated mixed reactions on the social media platform. While some appreciated Mr Dhir's effort of helping the Rapido driver, others called it a gimmick for publicity.

Mr Dhir clarified in a follow-up tweet, he wrote, "This is not a tweet gimmick." He shared Mr Rapolu's CV.

HCL also reacted to the post, "We're sad to hear about your experience. Request you to please DM us the details (Name, SAP ID, Contact, Email), we shall try our best to assist you."

Another user commented, "that's straight-up hustling. massive respect for the guy. i never think of how easy I've got."

The third user commented, "Appreciate this gesture of yours."