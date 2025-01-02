Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Bengaluru Techie Responds To Backlash Over Controversial "MacBook and Maid" Post

Mr Shrivastava later clarified that his recommendations were primarily intended for programmers who had recently achieved financial stability.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Bengaluru Techie Responds To Backlash Over Controversial "MacBook and Maid" Post
Mr Shrivastava urged young professionals to focus on self-investment

A Bengaluru-based techie who went viral after sharing his advice for young people in their early twenties has responded to the backlash his post received. 

In a December 29th post on X, Shobhit Shrivastava suggested that young adults in their 20s invest in 'productivity-enhancing tools and services' like MacBooks, noise-cancelling headphones, gym memberships, and "maid". While some welcomed this advice, others found it problematic. Mr Shrivastava later clarified that his recommendations were primarily intended for programmers who had recently achieved financial stability.

"Now this has reached far and wide, interpreted in many ways I did not foresee. Obviously, it doesn't apply to everyone. No advice does," Mr Shrivastava said.

See the post here:

In an earlier post, Mr Shrivastava urged young professionals to focus on self-investment, stating, "Break free from the frugal habits you've inherited. Your early 20s are the ideal time to invest in yourself and boost your earning potential. No other investment will ever yield higher returns." He also offered specific advice, such as "buying a MacBook" and "hiring a maid."  

Also Read| "Buy Macbook, Get A Maid": Bengaluru Techie's Advice For People In 20s Sparks Debate

The post sparked a debate in the comments section, with several users calling his advice impractical, while many others expressed their agreement.
 

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Bengaluru Techie, People In 20s, Viral Post
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.