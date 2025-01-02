Bengaluru Techie Responds To Backlash Over Controversial "MacBook and Maid" Post

A Bengaluru-based techie who went viral after sharing his advice for young people in their early twenties has responded to the backlash his post received.

In a December 29th post on X, Shobhit Shrivastava suggested that young adults in their 20s invest in 'productivity-enhancing tools and services' like MacBooks, noise-cancelling headphones, gym memberships, and "maid". While some welcomed this advice, others found it problematic. Mr Shrivastava later clarified that his recommendations were primarily intended for programmers who had recently achieved financial stability.

"Now this has reached far and wide, interpreted in many ways I did not foresee. Obviously, it doesn't apply to everyone. No advice does," Mr Shrivastava said.

This post was intended for programmers who have recently joined work and started earning some decent money. This was the group I mostly interacted with here



Now this has reached far and wide, interpreted many ways I did not foresee. Even a few news sites have picked it up!… — Shobhit Shrivastava (@shri_shobhit) January 1, 2025

In an earlier post, Mr Shrivastava urged young professionals to focus on self-investment, stating, "Break free from the frugal habits you've inherited. Your early 20s are the ideal time to invest in yourself and boost your earning potential. No other investment will ever yield higher returns." He also offered specific advice, such as "buying a MacBook" and "hiring a maid."

The post sparked a debate in the comments section, with several users calling his advice impractical, while many others expressed their agreement.

