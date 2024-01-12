Bengaluru Man Finds Metal Piece In Food Ordered From Swiggy, Company Gives Rs 50 Refund

The metal piece he found in his chicken shawarma

A Bengaluru man was "surprised" to find a metallic object in his chicken shawarma ordered through the online food delivery platform Swiggy.

Detailing the incident on Reddit, the person said the food was ordered from an outlet in Bengaluru's Nagawara and that he was "shocked" when Swiggy's support team offered him a refund of Rs 50 when he contacted them.

“So I had ordered a Shawarma from Absolute Shawarma (Near JMJ Hospital), Nagawara, Bangalore. I had ordered it through Swiggy and once I started eating I noticed something crisp, to my surprise it was a metal piece from the flame grill used for the preparation of shawarma," he wrote and posted a picture of the metal piece next to his partially eaten shawarma.

The man said that he then contacted Swiggy's support team and apprised them of the incident.

“What action would be taken against the restaurant,” he asked the support team and requested a complete refund and a replacement shawarma to be delivered to his doorstep.

In response, the Swiggy customer support executive proposed a refund of Rs 50 as "a token of apology", as shown in the screenshot of the chat he shared on Reddit.

“I could have choked on this and died. Do you understand the seriousness of the situation?," he told the customer support.

"I was so shocked to see the Swiggy Support Agent taking the matter so lightly. Is there any way for me to fight against this injustice legally or report it to concerned authorities who will definitely action on this?," he wrote on Reddit.

The post has so far received over 3,300 upvotes with several users asking him to file a consumer complaint against the restaurant and Swiggy.

“Go to consumer court or some other similar lower-level court. That will have some Swiggy execs begging for you to withdraw the case,” a user commented.

“File a consumer complaint against the restaurant and Swiggy,” wrote another user.

Another person also said that there should be an appropriate channel to complain legally about these restaurants.

"Food safety and quality have to improve, everyone just gets away with it. I hope in the near term we will have stronger laws and processes for these," he added.

Several cases have surfaced recently where customers have found an unusual item in their food orders.