Bengaluru Doctor Hits Out At HDFC Over Spam Calls For Loans, Bank Responds

Needless to say, spam calls from banks offering loans are extremely annoying. Recently, a doctor from Bengaluru slammed HDFC after being flooded with spam calls from the bank's loan team. In a post on X, Dr Sundar Sankaran, program director at Aster Institute of Renal Transplantation, called such callers ''a nuisance'' and expressed his frustration over being pestered with such calls. Mr Sankaran said he tried blocking some of the numbers, but he was flooded with more spam calls.

''HDFC loan requirement callers have become a nuisance and if you get angry with them you are pestered with more calls despite blocking. Today after one caller got fired by me another caller claiming to be the manager. HDFC wanted to know why I was rude. Looked like spam calls but HDFC has to act and investigate,'' he wrote on X.

He also shared a few phone numbers from where he had been receiving the spam calls.

HDFC loan requirement callers have become a nuisance and if you get angry with them you are pestered with more calls despite blocking

Today after one caller got fired by me another caller claiming to be manager HDFC wanted to know why I was rude looked like spam calls but HDFC… — Sundar Sankaran (@sundar_s1955) March 30, 2024

"Hi Sundar, sorry to hear about your experience. Please DM us the caller details and your contact number on which the call was received for better assistance," Anay, an HDFC service manager, replied.

However, the doctor further complained that he complained about such calls previously too, but received a ''verbose, non-sensical'' reply.

Meanwhile, several users said they too have been victims of such calls. Others advised him how to get rid of such pestering calls. One user said, ''Sundar best thing is don't answer the calls of unknown numbers. Sometimes I send an sms, "I don't recognise your number, send me a message"..No response after that.''

Another commented, ''Doc, I took a calculated risk to address the nuisance a few months back & don't regret it. The screenshot shows my unanswered calls in one week & I have zero spam nor I missed any critical or crucial message unlike which your profession.''

A third thanked him for the numbers and said, ''Going to block these in advance.''