Bengaluru CEO Says ''Dating As A Founder Is Tough'', Internet Reacts

He is co-founder and CEO of a start-up named Zero, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Divyanshu Shekhar, a CEO based in Bengaluru, recently shared his experiences with dating as an entrepreneur. In his LinkedIn post, Mr Shekhar humorously highlighted the difficulties of balancing his personal and professional life, revealing that he often finds himself discussing his business plans with potential partners instead of personal matters. He wrote, ''Dating as a founder is tough. I go in hoping to talk about feelings... and somehow end up pitching my business plan. Is it even a real date if I didn't try to explain my 'vision'?''

According to his LinkedIn profile, he is co-founder and CEO of a start-up named Zero.

See the post here:

The post sparked a wave of ridicule and jokes on social media, with many users teasing him about his inability to separate his personal and professional life. While some users sympathised with him, others couldn't help but poke fun at his situation, with many memes and jokes circulating online.

One user wrote, ''You need to keep your personal and professional lives separate, but has any girl shown interest in funding your venture? One quick way to check is if she is showing any interest in splitting the bill first. Pitch only if your date wants to split the bill.''

Another commented, ''Navigating founder life is a unique journey! Balancing personal chats with business pitches can be tricky, but it's all part of the startup adventure!''

A third said, ''No one defined that a date is not real if you talk about achieving greatness in life with your date, so I guess it is all good.''

A fourth added, ''A friend once dated a guy like this—he even brought blueprints to their first date, offering her a condo in another state. She blocked him right after''