Bengaluru CEO Lands in ICU After His Blood Pressure Hits 230: "Health Is Non-Negotiable"

In today's fast-paced professional world, many people prioritise their career goals over their health, often at a significant cost. The constant pressure to meet deadlines, juggle multiple responsibilities, and stay ahead of the competition can lead to a neglect of physical and mental well-being. Long hours spent staring at screens, skipping meals, and sacrificing sleep can take a toll on both body and mind.

Amit Mishra, CEO and founder of Dazeinfo Media and Research Pvt. Ltd., recently shared a shocking health ordeal on LinkedIn. He suffered a sudden and unexpected medical emergency while working on his laptop, experiencing uncontrollable nosebleeds. Despite having no prior symptoms, Mr Mishra's condition quickly escalated, requiring an urgent hospital visit. During his ICU admission, doctors discovered his blood pressure had skyrocketed to 230, a dangerously high level.

Although doctors are still trying to determine the cause of the sudden increase in his blood pressure, Mr Mishra took the opportunity to remind everyone of the importance of prioritising health over work.

"Work is important, but health is non-negotiable. We often ignore small signs, thinking we're fine, until we're not," he wrote in a post on LinkedIn. "If you're reading this, let this be your reminder: Listen to your body. Don't wait for a wake-up call like mine," he added.

Reacting to his post, many people wished him a speedy recovery. Meanwhile, several others are sharing their perspectives and experiences about the importance of prioritising health over professional life.

"The very fact that you are writing this post while still unwell shows you are still not serious about your health. My friend, throw that phone in the dustbin for some time and take complete good rest!!!

Wishing you a speedy recovery," one user wrote.

Another commented, "Unfortunately, everybody is in the rat race. Requirements have been unnecessarily inflated. Societal pressure is blurring reality and influencing people to make nonsensical choices. All these add up to eroding the most important wealth, which is HEALTH. Wishing you a speedy recovery."

A third said, "I wish you a healthy recovery. This happened to me a few years back, though it was not this serious. Take care of yourself and prioritise health over everything. That would be my advice to everyone."