Bengaluru Cardiologist Explains How Air Pollution Increases Risk Of Death Due To Heart Attacks

As air quality continues to remain severe in Delhi-NCR, several experts and doctors explained the hazardous impact of air pollution on the overall health of the human body. Dr Deepak Krishnamurthy, a senior interventional cardiologist at Sakra World Hospital in Bengaluru, took to X on Sunday and warned that exposure to highly polluted air increases the risk of death due to heart attacks.

The cardiologist wrote that air pollution is an important and under-recognised risk factor for cardiovascular events, and called it the ''invisible killer''.

''Air pollution is an important and under recognised risk factor for cardiovascular events. #HeartAttack. Higher levels of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) lead to endothelial dysfunction and slow flow in coronaries and systemic inflammation, leading to accelerated atherosclerosis and thrombus (clot formation),'' he wrote, along with a graph showing how air pollution affects the heart.

The doctor also shared several other infographics, highlighting that 25 percent of deaths caused by heart diseases were a result of exposure to deadly air pollution. He shared another graph showing how pollution kills more people across the world than tobacco smoking, road accidents, alcohol abuse, and even diseases like AIDS, malaria, and tuberculosis.

In another tweet, the cardiologist said that it is high time the government takes concrete measures to curb this menace.

He said, ''What is important to note is that even acute exposure to increased PM2.5 levels like we are seeing with #DelhiAirPollution increases the risk of death due to heart attacks. It is high time the govt takes concrete measures to curb this menace.''

The doctor recommended the use of masks when stepping out in ''high-pollution cities'' and using air purifiers at home to help reduce the risks.

Meanwhile, another doctor from AIIMS, also said that there is scientific evidence that establishes a relationship between air pollution and different types of cancer. Dr Piyush Ranjan, while speaking to ANI, said that apart from causing harm to the respiratory system, air pollution has direct relations with coronary artery diseases like heart attack, brain stroke, and arthritis.

Notably, the air quality in Delhi remained in the 'Severe' category on Sunday for the fourth consecutive day, though with a marginal dip in the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 410 against 504 on Saturday, as per the System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR-India).

According to doctors, for any healthy person, a recommended AQI should be less than 50, but these days the AQI has spiked beyond 400, which could prove fatal for those suffering from lung-related diseases and even poses a risk of lung cancer.