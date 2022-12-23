'Being Wealthy Makes Life Much More Comfortable, But...': Bill Gates On What Matters As We Head Into 2023

Bill Gates plans to continue to work on the projects he started two decades ago. (File)

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates in his recent blog post revealed that he has hit some personal low points over the past few years, and stated that being wealthy makes his life much more comfortable but not more fulfilling.

In his blog, titled "The future our grandchildren deserve", Mr Gates reflected on 2022 and described what he is most excited about in the year ahead. He thanked 2022 for giving him the things that matter and the things that are needed to fulfil his life.

"As I reflect on the past and look ahead to next year, I'm feeling grateful for the people in my life who support me in difficult moments. They remind me of what's important, and they inspire me to be a better father and friend," Mr Gates said.

"Being wealthy makes my life much more comfortable, but not more fulfilling. For that, I need family, friends, and a job where I work on things that matter. I'm grateful to have all three," he added.

Also Read | Rare Dinosaur Fossil Found With Perfectly Preserved Last Meal

In his post, the philanthropist also revealed that he is going to don a new hat in the year 2023 - the role of a grandparent. Sharing the good news, he said, "One of the joys of getting older is to see my three children welcome wonderful new people into our family. Last year I gained a son-in-law, and next year I'll become a grandfather. I hope I can be as good with my grandchildren as my dad was with his."

Further, the billionaire stated that while most people his age retire, he has no plans to slow down. Instead, he said that he is planning to continue to work on the projects he started two decades ago.

"I'm still going full speed on the project I began more than two decades ago, which is to give the vast majority of my resources back to society. Although I don't care where I rank on the list of the world's richest people, I do know that as I succeed in giving, I will drop down and eventually off the list altogether," Bill Gates wrote in his blog.

Mr Gates also spoke about global crises like the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war and the global economic downturn which were the biggest turnarounds of this year. But with the new year, he said that he will spend 2023 trying to make the most of all opportunities.

Also Read | Leonardo DiCaprio Spotted With Victoria Lamas, Sparks Dating Rumours

"I also hope that, through my work, I can help make the better world that future generations deserve...I'll spend 2023 trying to make the most of these opportunities, and whenever I get the chance, I will urge others to do the same," Mr Gates wrote. "Success is a long-term prospect, but it starts with actions we take now," he added.

Bill Gates ended his blog by wishing everyone a happy end for 2022 and a healthy peaceful new year 2023.