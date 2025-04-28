Being "Too Nice" At Work Can Backfire, Warns Psychologist. Here's What Successful People Do Instead

While being kind and supportive at work is important, overdoing it could make colleagues wary of you, says social psychologist and New York University professor Tessa West.

Speaking to CNBC Make It, Ms West explained that being "too nice" - especially when giving feedback - can actually harm trust and authenticity at the workplace. Over time, recipients of constant positivity may become suspicious of your intentions, she said.

"Almost everyone will find themselves in an uncomfortable social interaction at some point," Ms West said. "Most of us deal with this discomfort by smiling too much, laughing unnecessarily, and trying hard to make the interaction seem positive. But this can backfire."

According to Ms West, humans are highly attuned to nonverbal cues, such as tone of voice and body language. When someone covers up anxiety with exaggerated compliments and forced smiles, others can often sense the insincerity.

Instead of layering on empty praise, Ms West recommends giving specific, meaningful feedback. "If you tell someone exactly what they did well or offer targeted suggestions for improvement, you'll come across as more genuine," she said. For instance, rather than vaguely saying a presentation was "boring," it's better to point out that it had "too much jargon." This makes the feedback both honest and actionable, she added.