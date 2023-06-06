Bangles That Taylor Swift Wore In Music Video 'Karma' Are Going Viral. Here's Why

The scene shows Taylor standing inside several light bulbs

Singer Taylor Swift's latest music video 'Karma' was recently released as part of her new album 'Midnights'. Swifters across the globe are over the moon after the song's release, however, we couldn't help but notice Taylor's choice of jewellery. The singer opted for glossy bangles from the shelves of the Indian jewellery brand, Misho.

The scene shows Taylor standing inside several light bulbs, holding up its filament, singing "Ask me what I learned from all those years..." In the scene, she is seen wearing a metallic golden skirt set and a stack of bangles by Indian label Misho jewellery on her wrists.

According to the Misho website, the chunky 'pala bangles' plated in 22k gold come in a stack of three or five and it is worth Rs 8,755.

The brand also took to its Instagram page to share details about the piece. "Taylor Swift Golden in MISHO. Taylor Swift stacked up in MISHO's Pala Bangles for her new tune Karma," the caption read.

Swifties dropped several comments and even asked if "this is an easter egg for The Era's Tour in India?"

A user wrote, "Now ask her to come to India."

Another user wrote, "Screaming, crying and begging Blondie to come to India."

"I'm living for the hope of it all that Taylor comes to India for The Eras Tour," the third user wrote.

Misho is a jewellery label that has minimal aesthetics with innovative designs. This is not the first time a celebrity has opted for the label. Earlier actresses Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone also wore it. That's not all, International icons like Beyonce, Kardashians and Lady Gaga were also spotted wearing the label.