Balenciaga Launches Towel Skirt At Rs 76,000, IKEA Mocks With Their Version

Luxury fashion companies are renowned for their innovative ideas. Luxurious goods, however, also have outrageous prices. Numerous things that went viral online include the Dolce & Gabbana "Khaki Ski Mask Cap" for Rs 32,000 or the Hugo Boss flip-flops offered for Rs 9,000. Now, France-headquartered company Balenciaga has launched a "Towel Skirt" at Rs 76,990. This product has left internet users baffled with many calling the pricing "crazy".

The towel skirt is a grey terry cotton cloth towel that is worn as a mid-rise knee-length skirt. The garment is part of the label's spring 2024 collection. It is a unisex product with two buttons at the waistline inside, as per the product description. Further, the clothing piece has a Balenciaga logo embroidered tone-on-tone at the front and is made in Italy.

The towel skirt has gained a lot of attention on the internet, where users are criticising the company. Many are mocking the skirt, which resembles an ordinary towel that one can wrap around oneself and can be purchased for a much lower price.

Swedish home furnishing and home decor company IKEA trolled the luxury brand and posted a picture of a model replicating their product at 16 euros (Rs 1,700). They showed their model wearing a towel similar to Balenciaga's towel with a black hoodie, sharp black sunglasses, beige pants and black shoes. "Introducing the new VINARN Towel Skirt. A 2024 Spring fashion essential," they wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, others on the social media could not get enough of the product and had a lot to say.

"Over nine hundred dollars for a towel skirt. If I saw someone wearing that in public I'd assume they didn't make it to the bathroom in time and were given a towel to cover up with," said a user.

"Good morning! If you haven't yet decided what to wear for work, check out luxury brand Balenciaga's new 'towel skirt'. Selling for Rs 78,000/- ONLY," added another person.

A third added, "My mom has been styling me in those since forever! Balenciaga, you should hire her as your head designer."

"Balenciaga thought they did smn with that towel skirt. Desi dads every morning ended y'all w ease," commented a person.