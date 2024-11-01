Author Reveals Donald Trump And Epstein's Controversial Bet Involving Princess Diana

These revelations come just days before polls, and Trump has yet to respond to allegations.

In a podcast, controversial author and journalist Michael Wolff revealed that former US President Donald Trump and disgraced American financier Jeffrey Epstein allegedly bet on who would court Princess Diana first, according to Newsweek. Wolff, the veteran reporter best known recently for his trilogy of books on the Trump White House-Fire and Fury, Siege: Trump under Fire, and Landslide-said that he had a "secret source" when writing the first book, and it was "Trump's old friend Jeffrey Epstein."

In his podcast Fire and Fury, Michael Wolff revealed fresh allegations on Donald Trump's close connection with Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sexual offender who died away in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, as per the news outlet.

These claims could have political repercussions, as they were made in the latest episode, released just five days before the close election between Trump and Vice President Harris. Despite numerous attempts by the media, former President Donald Trump has not yet responded to these allegations.

Michael Wolff has also made claims that Epstein showed him photos of Trump with topless young women sitting in his lap. Wolff said that he kept the pictures in his safe-which the FBI later seized.

The paedophile financier had about half a dozen pictures that showed Trump by the pool with multiple young women, Wolff claimed on his podcast, Fire & Fury, Thursday. They were taken in the "late '90s" at Epstein's Palm Beach home, where he victimised dozens of underage girls along with his procurer, Ghislaine Maxwell, Wolff said.