Australian Woman Sets World Record After Running Daily Marathon For 150 Days

Erchana Murray-Bartlett created a world record for the most consecutive daily marathons run by a woman.

Erchana Murray-Bartlett created a new world record for the most consecutive daily marathons run by a woman. On Monday, she finished her 6,300-kilometer journey, a marathon she ran every day for 150 days, according to a report in the BBC. She started running from the tip of Australia and today reached the southern edge of the country.

She started the marathon to bring awareness towards the extinction catastrophe affecting Australian animals and vegetation. Australia is home to most biodiversity in the world and much of it is unique to the continent. However, it also has some of the worst biodiversity loss rates, the outlet stated. With her record, she has raised 1,00,000 Australian Dollars (approximately Rs 56 lakh) for conservation charity the Wilderness Society.

BBC reports that Ms Murray-Bartlett had three injuries in the first three weeks, so it was difficult going forward. But as she made her way down Australia's coastline, through rainforests and country roads, her body learnt to adapt. She occasionally ran in pouring rain and other times in temperatures as high as 35 degree celsius.

The professional runner consumed around five to six thousand calories per day and still managed to lose weight. As per the outlet, the runner suffered sunburn, blisters and aches and has now been bitten by every insect known to man, including ants, mosquitoes, and spiders.

Ms Murray-Bartlett experienced persistent bodily exhaustion and constant brain fog, which she claims became more difficult to overcome each morning. According to the BBC, She had worn out ten pairs of runners and her feet had ballooned by a full shoe size by the time she ran into Melbourne.

After crossing the finishing line, Ms Murray-Bartlett told local media,as quoted by BBC, "It's overwhelming, I'm so stoked."