Australian Teen Charged With Murder For Stabbing Man 'Known To Her'

The girl was arrested after the crime. (Representational Photo)

A 16-year-old girl in Australia has been charged with murder for allegedly stabbing a man to death on Boxing Day, according to 7News. The identity of the girl, who lives in Adelaide in South Australia, has not been revealed. According to the police, emergency services were called to a home in Andrews Farm around 3am on Monday to reports of domestic assault. A 55-year-old man was found at the scene with life-threatening injuries and was transported to Royal Adelaide Hospital with stab wounds, the outlet further said in its report quoting the police.

He died of his injuries on Tuesday and the attempted murder charge against his daughter was upgraded to murder the next day.

Some Australian news outlets carried the photo of the girl being walked to a police wagon with her hands in evidence bags.

The Adelaide Youth Court denied her bail on Wednesday, 7News said in its report.

The police said that the incident is not random and both parties are known to each other.

The incident has shocked the social media users in Australia, who poured their anger on Twitter.

"He didn't deserve this. He lived and loved his daughter," said one user. "I will get blasted for this but that man would do anything for that girl," said another.

