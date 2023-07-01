Australian Radio Presenter Hosts 55-Hour, 26-Minute Show To Break World Record

Mario Bekes is originally from Croatia.

A radio broadcaster from Australia set a new world record by hosting a programme that ran for 55 hours and 26 minutes.

According to Guinness World Records, Mario Bekes (Australia) has broken the record for the longest audio-only live stream lasting a phenomenal 55 hours and 26 minutes, from April 30 to May 1, 2023, in Sydney, Australia. Mario is known for his motivational podcast Life on the Battlefield, where he aims to educate, share, and bring positivity to the lives of individuals.

The record-keeping organisation further stated that in his record attempt, he wanted to go further and break a record title to provide non-stop advice to listeners, focused on self-empowerment and improvement. His feat beat the previous record of 53 hours and 1 minute achieved by Matt Hall and Dan Ramsden (both UK) in Bradford, UK, from July 24 to 26, 2020.

Mario is originally from Croatia and began his radio career as a broadcaster on community radio station Alive 90.5 FM after being mentored by his professor, Clive Smallman. It was a difficult moment for him when he initially arrived in Australia in 1988 because he had no prior links to or history with the country.

Instead of giving up, he found his voice through community radio in 2009 and began sharing his unique stories and experiences.