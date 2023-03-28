Australian Man Finds 4.6 Kg 'Nugget' Containing Gold Worth $160,000

The rock was found in a Victorian region (Representational Image)

An amateur gold digger from Australia has discovered a 4.6 kg nugget containing gold worth $160,000. He was armed with a budget metal detector.

According to a report by BBC, the man who did not wish to be named had found the nugget in Victoria's "Golden Triangle" area- also known as the heart of Australia's gold rush in the 1800s.

Prospecting equipment retailer and expert Darren Kamp told NCA NewsWire that the specimen was the biggest he saw in his 43-year career.

He said, "He pulled this rock out of his backpack and as he dropped it in my hand he said, 'Do you think there's $10,000 worth in it?"

He added, "As soon as it hit my hand I said, 'Try $100,000'."

The man told Mr Kramp that his wife would be happy, as he had only brought in half the rock, leaving the other half at home.

"It's one of those life-changing pieces," said Mr Kamp. He owns Lucky Strike Gold Prospecting, which manufactures metal detectors.

"When he dropped it into my hand my jaw dropped with it. I've been in the gold industry for 43 years and it's the biggest gold specimen I've seen."

"You see big specimens found by big companies underground... but to find it with a detector, it's the biggest one I've seen."

Mr Kamp bought the rock from the man after valuing it, reported the Independent.