Australia Man Charged Rs 4,000 For 2 Rolls And Coffees, Realises After Paying

An Australian diner was shocked to witness a heavy bill of 77 Australian Dollars (approximately Rs 4,000) for just two rolls and two cups of coffee, as per a report in the New York Post. The Reddit user, Lee, claimed to have ordered two bacon and egg rolls, adding avocado to each, while dining at a beachside cafe in Darwin. Additionally, he also asked for two iced coffees with ice cream.

When he was given the bill, he noticed it had a surcharge of seven Australian Dollars since it was a Sunday. This brought the final amount to be jaw-dropping 77 Australian Dollars. The rolls were $19 each, with the avocado costing $3. The coffees were already $10 each, and the ice cream added another $6 to the tab. "For the doubters: yes, I really paid $77 for two egg and bacon rolls and two iced coffees at a Darwin beachside cafe yesterday," the post read. The user said that the food was great, however, he regrets not checking the total before tapping the card.

Since being shared, the post has shocked many users online.

"Even without the Sunday surcharge that is one expensive breakfast. And $13 for an iced coffee too. Based on the menu, it seems like the cafe near Casuarina beach," said a person.

A second said, "that is absolutely crazy. were they any good at least??"

"I think there's a big difference between a few bucks more than you thought, and paying $77 for breaky. Sure, check the prices next time, but this is wild," remarked a person.

"And the audacity to add a Sunday surcharge," commented a person.

"That's a weeks food for me!" remarked a person.

Lee spoke to Yahoo Finance and said, "I knew that I'd added some extras, but I still had to do a double take when I noticed the price. It's my own fault for not paying attention. I tapped my card without looking at the price or viewing the menu. It's just a symptom of the much bigger problem, which is inflation driven by unregulated profiteering of huge Australian corporations."

Lee is concerned that with costs this high, cafes and other businesses may find it difficult to draw in customers. "I sympathise with small business owners because both they and Aussie consumers are victims of the cost-of-living crisis," he said.