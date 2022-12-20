As Covid-19 Surges In China, People Are Buying Canned Yellow Peaches. Here's Why

The country is now experiencing a massive surge in coronavirus cases.

China recently tweaked its zero-Covid policy after the country witnessed severe protests against strict control. However, soon after easing these restrictions, the country is now experiencing a massive surge in coronavirus cases. Eric Feigl-Ding, an epidemiologist and health economist, reported that hospitals are totally overwhelmed. He even estimated that more than 60 percent of China and 10 percent of Earth's population is likely to be infected over the next 90 days with deaths likely in the millions.

This fear has sparked a new wave of panic buying. People are hoarding fever medicines, painkillers and home remedies such as canned peaches, leading to shortages online and in stores, as per a report in CNN. Tylenol and Advil are in high demand across the country as individuals are quickly stockpiling medications out of concern that they might contract the virus.

However, many people on the internet are amused with the stocking of canned yellow peaches. According to the outlet, these are considered highly nutritious in many parts of China and have been bought by people as a way to fight the rapidly spreading infection. It is currently out of stock at many stores on the internet.

With exorbitant demand for the product, Dalian Leasun Food, one of China's largest canned food manufacturers, said in a Weibo post that canned yellow peaches don't have any medicinal effect, according to CNN. "Canned yellow peaches ≠ medicines!" the company said in the post published Friday. "There is enough supply, so there is no need to panic. There is no rush to buy."

The outlet further mentioned that Chinese officials are also requesting people not to hoard medical supplies if they have no symptoms. Due to panic buying and an increase in patients at clinics, the Beijing city government issued a warning to its citizens that it was under "severe pressure" to meet the demand for drugs and medical services.