As Bullet 350 Launches, An Old Prediction Made By Royal Enfield MD Goes Viral

In 1953, the first batch of 500 350-cc Bullet bikes came to India from Redditch.

The popularity of Royal Enfield motorcycles among Indian two-wheeler riders is well established and widely recognised. The Bullet continues to enjoy a dedicated following among riders across the country. Today, the Royal Enfield introduced the Bullet 350, which is now its second-most affordable motorcycle by the company after Hunter 350. This move reflects their aspiration to continue their strong sales performance and success from last year in the market.

For bike enthusiasts, the Bullet holds a cult status. The company has seen ups and downs in sales figures, but that never dented its image among the youth and other fans.

The bike's journey in India has been very interesting. No wonder that a quote of its former managing director Frank Walker Smith is gaining traction on the day of the Bullet 350's launch.

Mr Smith, the son of Royal Enfield founder RW Smith, took over the company in 1933. At that time, he did not consider the bikes to be ideally suited to India's road conditions. But he did consider India an important market when he said, "It is not too fanciful to anticipate the day when 'Bullets' will be flying peaceably about the countryside, from Calcutta to Bombay and from Himalayas to Cape Comorin."

After the Second World War, Royal Enfield motorcycles started gaining traction in India. In 1955, the company partnered with Madras Motors to assemble under license, the 350cc Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle in Madras (now called Chennai).

That same year, the Indian government was looking for a suitable motorcycle for patrolling and ordered 800 350-cc Bullets, an enormous order for the time. After that, Royal Enfield starting making inroads in India.

By fiscal 2022-23, Royal Enfield said it posted 39 per cent growth with a record total sales of 8,34,895 motorcycles. The company's sales stood at 6,02,268 units in FY22.

Exports were also at a record high of 1,00,055 units in FY23, as compared to 81,032 units in FY22, up 23 percent.