Arnold Schwarzenegger's Car Hits Bicyclist In US: Report

Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a car accident on Sunday, Tmz reported. The accident sent a bicyclist to the emergency room.

The former governor, 75, was driving in West Los Angeles when a woman riding a bike suddenly swerved into his lane and made contact with his vehicle, 3 eyewitnesses told TMZ.

Police sources told the media outlet that Schwarzenegger does not appear to be to blame as the unidentified victim could not be avoided the crash.

The "Terminator" actor was not speeding but he did not have enough time to pull the brakes before he collided with the woman.

Media reports said that drugs and alcohol were not suspected to have played a role in the accident.

The woman was rushed to the hospital and the actor was seen talking to the cops. The woman had minor injuries and is in stable condition.

The actor was not injured. However, the investigation into the accident is ongoing.

Last year, the actor escaped unhurt after he was involved in a car crash in Los Angeles.

The four-vehicle crash happened in the afternoon and sent a woman to the hospital with minor injuries, Arnold Schwarzenegger's spokesperson confirmed.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the 74-year-old star and former California governor was driving his car when it was involved in a crash with another vehicle at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue, near the Riveria Country Club.

Two other cars in the intersection were also struck as a result of the collision, the outlet reported.

