Argentina Releases Christmas Advertisement Of Boy Thanking 'Papa Lionel' For Bringing World Cup Home

The Argentina Football Association recently released an advertisement thanking Lionel Messi for his heroics at the FIFA World Cup 2022 held in Qatar. The commercial shows a young boy opening Christmas presents under the tree and receiving the World Cup trophy.

In the beginning of the video, a young boy can be seen rushing down the stairs before becoming fascinated by a large gift wrapped in red ribbons. Upon seeing a big box, he carefully opens it and the World Cup trophy is revealed which looks like a gleaming gold masterpiece. He picks up the trophy and says, 'Gracias Papa Noel,' before kissing it. In Argentina, Santa Claus is known as Papa Noel, but the name has been altered to honour Lionel Messi, the captain of Argentina's national team.

The video has been captioned on Twitter as, "Thank you Papa Lionel! The most precious gift is already at home. Congratulations to all the Argentine people."

¡Gracias Papá Lionel! 🎅 El regalo más preciado ya está en casa 🏆



¡Felicidades para todo el pueblo argentino! 🇦🇷

Since being shared on December 24, the video has amassed 3.3 million views and over 81,000 likes.

"But bpm did not want to start crying early. THANK YOU MESSI," wrote a user.

A second added, "greatest time of all, for Argentina."

"And well... The cherry was missing. Argentines know how to reach the heart when it comes to football," said a third.

"My word. This may be one of the greatest spots I've ever seen. Gracias Papa Lionel," commented another person.

Another user remarked, "Might be the most beautiful football christmas advert ever."

In a nail-biting match held on December 18, Argentina defeated two-time champions France 4-2 in penalties in the World Cup final held at Lusail Stadium. The match was tied 3-3 after extra time, with Lionel Messi scoring twice and France's Kylian Mbappe scoring a hat-trick. At the FIFA World Cup, Messi became the first player to win the Golden Ball (best player of the competition) twice.