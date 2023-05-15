'Are You Joking?' Sudha Murty Says Immigration Officer Refused To Believe Her London Address

Sudha Murty was recently awarded the Padma Bhushan

Author and philanthropist- Sudha Murty recently shared an anecdote on the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. She recalled that an immigration officer refused to believe her residential address when she wrote in the form '10 Downing Street' - the official residence and office of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Ms Murty's daughter, Akshata, is married to Rishi Sunak, who took charge as the prime minister of the United Kingdom in September, last year.

"Once when I had gone, they asked me my residential address. 'Where are you staying in London?' My elder sister was with me and I thought should I write '10 Downing Street'. My son also lives there (in the UK), but I didn't remember his complete address. But I finally wrote 10 Downing Street," Murty recalled on the popular show.

She revealed that the immigration officer looked at her in complete disbelief and asked, "Are you joking?!" She replied, "Nahi, sachchi bolti hu" (No, I am telling you the truth).

Ms Murty said that her simple appearance can often be deceptive to people.

"No one believes that I, a 72-year-old, simple lady, can be the mother-in-law of the Prime Minister," she said on the show.

In the episode, she was joined by producer Guneet Monga and actor Raveena Tandon.