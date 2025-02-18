Are Noise-Cancelling Headphones Causing Hearing Issues In Young People? Report Reveals

Noise-cancelling headphones have become increasingly popular, particularly among younger generations, for their ability to block out ambient noise and enhance the listening experience. Long-haul flights, public transportation, and open-plan offices all use over-ear headphones; concertgoers, bartenders all appear wearing coloured earplugs. Everyone seems to wear headphones as a required item for public spaces, whether they are celebrities or regular folks.

As a result, the market for noise-cancelling headphones is worth billions of dollars worldwide and is expected to continue growing. However, would it damage our eardrums, or is it merely an accessory for our comfort and crystal-clear sound? Well, researchers and scientists think it will have a detrimental effect.

A report by the BBC suggests that noise-cancelling headphones are playing a major part in young people's hearing problems.

As per the report, Sophie, a 25-year-old administration assistant from London, met a private audiologist for ear testing. She was eventually diagnosed with auditory processing disorder (APD), a neurological condition where the brain finds it difficult to understand sounds and spoken words.

The cause of Sophie's APD diagnosis is unknown, but her audiologist believes the overuse of noise-cancelling headphones, which Sophie wears for up to five hours a day, could have a part to play.

Other audiologists agree, saying more research is needed into the potential effects of their prolonged use.

It is now common to see people walking outside wearing their noise-cancelling headphones and watching videos online with subtitles, despite perfectly hearing the sound. One YouGov survey showed that 61% of 18-24-year-olds prefer to watch TV with the subtitles on.

Dr Angela Alexander, audiologist and owner of APD Support, a private organisation, is among the audiologists calling for more research into the impact of noise-cancelling headphones on auditory processing, particularly in children.

"What does the future look like if we don't investigate this link? There are a lot of well-meaning parents and teachers who think the answer to children having problems with noise is to wear earplugs or have noise-cancelling headphones on," she told BBC.

Dr Amjad Mahmood, the head of audiology at Great Ormond Street Hospital, supported the call for more research.

He said there had been a "significant increase in demand" for assessments at the hospital's large APD clinic for under-16s. "especially with difficulties noticed at school".