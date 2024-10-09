Apple Watch's ECG Feature Helps Save Elderly Woman By Detecting Irregular Heartbeat In US

The post quickly gained attention online, amassing over 2.2 million views on X

An Apple Watch recently proved to be a lifesaver for an elderly woman by detecting an irregular heartbeat, leading to timely medical intervention. Renowned for its advanced health-tracking capabilities beyond just monitoring steps, sleep, and blood oxygen levels, the Apple Watch's ECG (electrocardiogram) feature identified a condition called atrial fibrillation, prompting the woman to seek immediate medical attention.

Nikias Molina shared this incident on X, revealing that his Apple Watch Series 10 detected his grandmother's irregular heartbeat. He also posted a picture of the watch alert, stating, "My Apple Watch Series 10 detected my grandmother's atrial fibrillation today using the ECG feature. She's now at the hospital and receiving the care she needs. I still can't believe it."

My Apple Watch Series 10 detected my grandmother's atrial fibrillation today using the ECG feature.



She's now at the hospital and receiving the care she needs.



I still can't believe it. pic.twitter.com/KK2kqhL0Kb — Nikias Molina (@NikiasMolina) October 8, 2024

The post quickly gained attention online, amassing over 2.2 million views on X, with many users responding by sharing their own stories about the Apple Watch's health-tracking features.

A user wrote, "I had the same with my mom's Apple Watch where it detected her AFIB. The first test they ran with their huge machine didn't find anything. So the ER doctor insisted on getting another one due to the Apple watch alerts. Lo and behold it truly was AFIB and she's alive because of the watch providing early detection. Hope your grandmother is recovering well."

Another user commented, "The phone saved my friend's life last Christmas. He was on his way home from working an overnight shift, ran in a pole, the car flipped and went over and embankment. The phone notified his mom, sister, and 911."

"This is one of the reasons I made the switch to Apple for my daily. They are actually making huge differences in people's lives with products like these. Now the AirPods are hearing aids and the satellite texting is also saving lives. Great stuff," the third user commented.

"Charging mines back up as we speak!! Glad it worked out," the fourth user wrote.

"The little details like these will make humans live longer," the fifth user commented.