Apple Once Made Shoes For Employees. They Are Now Being Auctioned

These sneakers are priced at $50,000.

For many years, Apple Inc. has continuously ranked among the top international technology businesses. The technology titan has a unique background that captures the interest of digital enthusiasts everywhere.

Everything from the initial Apple devices to items connected to the company's founding stimulates the collector's interest.

Now that a pair of mid-1990s trainers made just for Apple employees is up for auction on Southby's website, collectors can finally get their hands on this incredibly uncommon footwear.

The price of the trainers is listed at $50,000 (about Rs 41 lakh).

In describing the sneakers, the auction house wrote that they were custom-made for Apple employees and that these ultra-rare sneakers were a one-time giveaway at a National Sales Conference in the mid-'90s.

"More than 22,000 Apple consumers purchased clothing and accessories from the brand in 1985, a testament to the public's dedication across categories. For products outside of Apple's zone of expertise, they would partner with leading brands such as Lamy, Honda, and Braun to apply their iconic Apple branding to various white-label products."

These one-of-a-kind pairs of shoes have never before been offered for sale to the public.

"Featuring a predominately white upper, the old-school rainbow Apple logo, on both the tongue and lateral quarter, is a standout detail. Having never reached the general public, this particular pair of sneakers is one of the most obscure in existence and highly coveted on the resale market", said Sotheby's.

According to the article's webpage, the shoes' condition matches up with their age; flaws include glue and light stains on the toe boxes, as well as yellowing around the midsoles.