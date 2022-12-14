Apple iPhone 14 Crash Detection Feature Helps Man Find His Wife Before Ambulance

The feature also helped the man get to the exact accident location and rush immediately to help

Thanks to Apple iPhone 14's Crash Detection feature, a man was notified about his wife's nearby car accident, prompting him to rush to the scene and provide aid before paramedics arrived. The Apple user described the incident in a Reddit post, saying that he was on a phone call with his wife when he heard her scream. Within seconds, the rash detection feature alerted the husband after his wife met with an accident. The feature also helped the man get to the exact accident location and rush immediately to help, even before the ambulance could.

The user, who goes by the name 'u/unclescorpion' on Reddit wrote, ‘'Earlier today, while I was talking to my wife on the phone as she drove home from the store, I heard her scream, and the line went dead. Within several seconds, I received a notification from her iPhone telling me that she had been in a crash and giving me her exact location. I rush over there and was there before the ambulance arrived, which her phone had called.

Turns out a distracted driver crossed the centerline and slammed into my wife's car head-on. Both her and the other driver are OK and are both recovering. Witnesses tried to call me, but she was so shaken up that she wasn't able to give them my phone number correctly. I only knew because her Apple device told me and I was there for her when she got in the ambulance. If not for her iPhone, I never would have known and I would've been left wondering what had happened and worrying. I cannot express my appreciation enough for that crash detection feature.''

According to Apple, crash detection allows the phone to detect severe car crashes and automatically start dialing emergency services, along with notifying the user's contacts. This includes front-impact, side-impact, and rear-end collisions, and rollovers—involving sedans, minivans, SUVs, pickup trucks, and other passenger cars.

The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, and Apple Watch Ultra are all built with advanced sensors for car crash detection. When a severe car crash is detected, the iPhone or Apple Watch sounds an alarm and displays an alert. The feature triggers Emergency SOS, which contacts first responders and anyone on the user's emergency contact list. Within the Health app, users can add emergency contacts.