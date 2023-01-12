'Anti-Bucket List': Users Share What They Will Never Do Again

Bungee jumping is listed as one of the things in the 'anti-bucket list' going viral.

Internet is a world where new things and trends keep coming up. Nothing is permanent here. Taking this tradition forward, the users on social media are now talking about 'anti-bucket list'. Yes, you read it right. The trend has been gaining traction for the last few months where people open up about their worst experience and list things they would never do again. 'Anti-bucket list' again started trending when a Reddit user posted a question for platform users about things they never want to do.

While some responses are hilarious, others are related to real-life experiences that connect with many users.

Most of these responses have been upvoted, which means more and more people have these things as common in their 'anti-bucket list'.

One of the top responses is "climb Mouth Everest". Users described their experiences while climbing the world's tallest peak and many said they would never want to do that again.

The next one was one of the famous adventure sports bungee jump. A user gave a very good reason why it's in their 'anti-bucket list': "I got as far as being the next person in line. But the guy in front of me threw up while he was bouncing around upside down. Arcs of vomit were flying around everywhere. So it's no longer on my list," the Redditor commented.

Another adventure sport that has received a large number of upvotes on the Reddit list is cave diving. One user gave it a "hard pass", while another suggest a cool thing instead: "find a big rock and throw it in the water".

The others on the user list are: Experiencing kidney stone, visiting North Korea and going to prison. Some users are also against having children.

Some surprising suggestions were installing TikTok, taking a cruise (which a user suggested is just a Jacuzzi of viruses on the sea), getting a tattoo, completing a marathon, going to space, getting a piercing done and skydiving.

The list is long, with users suggesting a number of other things as well. But the concept has surely kept the buzz going on.