Anti-Ageing Millionaire Bryan Johnson Posts He Was Blocked By Ramdev Because...

Yoga guru and Patanjali founder Ramdev has blocked Bryan Johnson from his X account after the tech millionaire called out his anti-ageing claims. On Tuesday, Ramdev uploaded a video that shows him running next to a horse. He claimed that using certain Patanjali products can provide anti-ageing benefits and stronger immunity.

In response to Ramdev's video, Bryan Johnson pointed out that the air quality in Haridwar, where Ramdev lives, is so poor that breathing increases the risk of heart and lung disease.

Ramdev blocked Bryan Johnson on X after the entrepreneur commented on a post promoting Patanjali products, highlighting India's air quality issues.

Sharing a video, Ramdev wrote, "If you want to run like a horse, build strong immunity, and boost anti-ageing, consume Swarna Shilajit and Immunogrit Gold." Both products are part of Patanjali, the company he co-founded with Balkrishna in 2006.

Mr Johnson, who previously walked out of Nikhil Kamath's podcast citing air pollution, responded by pointing out the air quality in Haridwar.

Minutes later, Mr Johnson tweeted that Ramdev had blocked him.

See the post here:

I replied with this comment and he hid it and blocked me:



Air quality in Haridwar right now is

PM₂.₅ 36 µg/m³ which is equal to smoking 1.6 cigarettes a day. This raises risks of heart disease by 40–50%, lung cancer by 3x, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, and early death… pic.twitter.com/z99RZDjXar — Bryan Johnson /dd (@bryan_johnson) February 19, 2025

Mr Johnson made headlines recently when he abruptly left Nikhil Kamath's podcast, citing concerns over India's air pollution. Since then, he has repeatedly highlighted the country's worsening air quality.

The millionaire, known for spending millions on his strict anti-ageing regimen, claimed that his brief stay in India had already caused several health issues due to poor air quality.

"When in India, I had to end this podcast early because of the bad air quality. Nikhil Kamath was a gracious host, and we were having a great time. The issue was that the room we were in circulated outside air, making the air purifier I had brought ineffective," Mr Johnson later explained.