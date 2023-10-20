Anshul Jubli To Make UFC Debut On Oct 21: 5 Facts On Indian MMA Fighter

Anshul Jubli turned pro in 2019.
Anshul Jubli, the mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter from India, will make his official debut in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) on October 21 (Saturday) in Abu Dhabi. He will take on American lightweight Mike Breeden.
Here are 5 facts on Anshul Jubli:
Post a comment
The 28-year-old is from Uttarakhand. He is the second Indian to bag a UFC contract after Bharat Khandare.
He fights in the lightweight category (150 lbs or 70 kg) and according to his UFC page, has seven MMA wins under his name (and no loss). While he won two fights by knockout, one win was by submission.
Anshul Jubli turned pro in 2019, according to the UFC website. He is known as 'King of Lions'.
Mr Jubli started training at the age of 22 after getting introduced to MMA through the Internet and moved to Delhi for better training.
Anshul Jubli entered the Road to UFC competition, and fought against other MMA fighters from Asia in the lightweight category. He won in the semi-final against South Korean fighter Kyung Pyo Kim and then took on Jeka Saragih in the finale.