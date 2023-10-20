Anshul Jubli To Make UFC Debut On Oct 21: 5 Facts On Indian MMA Fighter

The 28-year-old is from Uttarakhand. He is the second Indian to bag a UFC contract after Bharat Khandare.

He fights in the lightweight category (150 lbs or 70 kg) and according to his UFC page, has seven MMA wins under his name (and no loss). While he won two fights by knockout, one win was by submission.

Anshul Jubli turned pro in 2019, according to the UFC website. He is known as 'King of Lions'.

Mr Jubli started training at the age of 22 after getting introduced to MMA through the Internet and moved to Delhi for better training.