Angry Crowds Throw Mud And Shout Insults At Spanish King During Flood Damage Tour

The visit sparked protests, with crowds throwing mud and shouting insults at the king.

The streets of Paiporta, Spain, were blazing with rage and frustration on Sunday when King Felipe VI arrived to inspect the damage from the unprecedented flash floods that killed more than 200 people earlier in the week, according to The Guardian.

As the king's entourage tried to manage the situation, a chaotic scene unfolded with crowds throwing mud and objects and shouting insults. Protesters yelled "Murderers!" and "Get out!" in response to the king's presence.

Also Read | US Man Wins ₹ 25 Crore Lottery Prize Thanks To Forgotten Lunch

With calls for the resignation of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Valencia regional head Carlos Mazon, a large portion of the fury appeared to be directed at elected leaders. Bodyguards used umbrellas to protect Sanchez and his group from the mud and debris as they swiftly departed the scene.

According to The Guardian, the public rage came as the death toll from the floods climbed to 217. As the meteorological agency on Sunday again issued a red alert, forecasting further heavy rain in the area, mayors from the affected municipalities pleaded with officials to send help.

"We're very angry, and we're devastated," said Guillermo Lujan, the mayor of Aldaia. "We have a town in ruins. We need to start over, and I'm begging for help. Please help us."

The town's 33,000 residents were among many in the region grappling with the aftermath of the ferocious floods that rank as the deadliest in Spain's modern history. The number of people missing remains unknown.