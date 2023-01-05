Andrew Tate's Cars, Including $2.9 Million Bugatti, Seized By Romania After Sex Abuse Charges

Andrew Tate claimed on Twitter that he has 33 cars.

Romanian authorities have seized 11 cars, including $2.9 million Bugatti Chiron, of controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate who has been arrested for alleged human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal group, according to New York Post. This is the same car that the former kickboxer used to taunt Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, the outlet further said. Along with Tate, a British-US national, his brother Tristan and two Romanian citizens have also been arrested by the police on similar charges.

The other cars seized by the police include two Ferraris and a Porsche, as well as a Rolls-Royce Wraith and an Aston Martin Vanquish S Ultimate, the Post report said, quoting local news outlets.

Before his arrest, Tate had posted a picture of himself standing next to a Bugatti and claiming he owns 33 cars.

Metro said in its report that Tate and his brother Tristan allegedly recruited and exploited six women by coercing them into "forced labour... and pornographic acts with a view to producing and disseminating such material" online to "obtain substantial financial benefits".

The outlet further said that authorities in Bucharest have seized all his assets, including the house where the Tate brothers reportedly kept the six women.

Romanian police raided five locations across the country as part of their investigation.

A Romanian court on Friday ordered a 30-day detention of Tate. The influencer and his brother were initially detained for 24 hours, but prosecutors had asked the court to extend the detention of all four suspects as part of their ongoing investigation.

The move came just days after Tate had a heated Twitter exchange with Swedish environmentalist Greta Thunberg, which internet users have speculated helped Romanian police to locate and arrest him.

Viral Twitter exchanges between Tate and Thunberg this week on subjects ranging from cars with "enormous emissions" to pizza boxes, fuelled speculation on social media.

Some internet users argued that the brand of pizza featured in a video posted by Tate in his angry exchanges with Thunberg had helped police confirm Tate's presence in Romania.

But Romania's anti-organised crime and terrorism directorate (DIICOT) Ramona Bolla said that "it's not related".