'Matrix Has Attacked Me': Andrew Tate's Cryptic Tweet Amid Reported Hospitalisation

Controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate shared a cryptic tweet on Sunday amid reports that one of the Tate brothers had been hospitalised in Romania. The 36-year-old former kickboxer and his brother Tristan Tate were arrested last month as part of an investigation into alleged human trafficking, rape and criminal activity. They remain in custody in Romania, along with two Romanian citizens who have also been arrested by the police on similar charges.

Now, following the reports that one of the Tate brothers had been taken to the hospital following a "regular medical check," the former kickboxer shared a mysterious tweet about an attack from "The Matrix". The tweet read, "The Matrix has attacked me. But they misunderstand, you cannot kill an idea. Hard to Kill." He also shared a link to a news item by a Romanian news outlet, Spy News, which reported on the hospitalisation.

The Matrix has attacked me.



But they misunderstand, you cannot kill an idea.



Hard to Kill.https://t.co/eBRKw7mabUpic.twitter.com/NmO1VbjqCo — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) January 8, 2023

It is still unclear whether the tweet was sent by Andrew Tate himself or by someone else controlling his account. The report by Spy News mentioned that the hospital visit took place after the brothers were given routine medical checks in jail, but did not clarify which one of the brothers was involved.

Notably, according to the Express, Mr Tate has been using the term "Matrix" to describe the media, politics and big tech corporations that he sees as adversaries to him. Following his arrest in December, he also tweeted, "The Matrix sent their agents." And after being given a second 30-day term, he added, "The Matrix will only tell you what the Matrix needs you to believe."

Meanwhile, as per The Independent, Romanian prosecutors claim that Mr Tate and other suspects held multiple women against their will and forced them to perform sex acts while being filmed. The arrest of the Tate brothers, and the other two Romanian citizens, took place soon after the former kickboxer boasted about his car collection and their huge emissions to climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Romanian authorities have already seized 11 cars, including $2.9 million Bugatti Chiron, of the controversial social media influencer, as well as a number of buildings including one where the brothers lived and allegedly held six young women.