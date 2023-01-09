TikTok Video Leads To Arrest Of Man Who Evaded Police During Chase

The suspect admitted that he was the driver

A man from Georgia accused of evading Police on a motorcycle posted a TikTok that led investigators to an arrest, according to Clayton County Police's Facebook post.

In the post, the department said that state patrol troopers were pursuing the motorcycle through Henry and Clayton counties, but somehow lost contact with it.

Lieutenant Thomas Reimers of the department searched through social media and located a video on TikTok and YouTube, which appeared to be recorded by the suspect during a bike chase. The video shows the driver riding between lanes and speeding past traffic to pass vehicles.

After noticing the bike and the model, the police said the 2022 Triumph Street Triple RS in the video was relatively rare and had been modified.

Lieutenant Reimers found only one 2022 Triumph Street Triple RS registered in the area, to a person in Riverdale. Further in the investigation, he found the suspect's residence and his social media channels.

He soon reached out to the State Police and told them about his discovery.

On December 14, the police went to the suspect's residence and talked to the motorcycle.

The suspect admitted that he was the driver who fled from the Georgia State Patrol Trooper in the original incident. Twelve arrest warrants were obtained for the suspect.