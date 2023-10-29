Andrew Tate Says 'Eggs Are Not Real', Sparks Internet Debate

Andrew Tate has gone viral for multiple misogynistic and violent statements.

Controversial social media personality Andrew Tate, a self-described misogynist with a large online presence, who has also been indicted on charges of rape and forming a criminal group to sexually exploit women, was recently released from house arrest. Now, the influencer has claimed that "eggs are not real" and he does not believe in them. This has sparked a debate on X, formerly Twitter, with some users supporting his theory and others rubbishing it.

Mr Tate took to the microblogging website and wrote, "Eggs are not real. Nothing you can show or tell me will convince me otherwise. So wait. An egg is hard on the outside and soft on the inside. You can eat it but if you don't it'll become a dinosaur?"

He added, "Doesn't make sense. I don't believe in eggs."

Eggs are not real.



Nothing you can show or tell me will convince me otherwise.



So wait.



An egg is hard on the outside and soft on the inside



You can eat it but if you don't it'll become a dinosaur?



Doesn't make sense.



I don't believe in eggs. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) October 28, 2023

Since being shared, his post has amassed 2.8 million views and over 14,000 likes.

"Just like atoms, apparently everything around us is made of atoms. Your hand, air, a table.. oh and everyone's on a giant space rock hurdling through emptiness, emptiness that is getting infinitely larger.. makes no sense," said a user.

A second person commented, "Finally someone said it. Eggs are fake and full of chemicals. They make you fat and sick. I stopped eating them a year ago and I feel amazing. Thank you for spreading the truth."

"Well, well, well. We've stumbled upon the great egg conspiracy. I bet next you'll tell me fire is just the sun visiting us on loan or that clouds are merely sky cotton candy. Guess I'll hold off on that omelet then!" remarked a person.

"Eggactly, this is all facts," commented another person.

A person added, "Eggs are a myth. You cannot persuade me otherwise with anything you show or say. Hold on. An egg has a soft interior and a hard exterior. It's edible, but if you don't eat it, won't it turn into a dinosaur? Makes no logic at all."

"This is the most ridiculous thing I've ever heard. Eggs are real and nutritious. They are a great source of protein and healthy fats. You are spreading misinformation and endangering people's health," said a user.

Another person added, "Are you serious? Eggs are not real? What's next? Milk is not real? Cheese is not real? Butter is not real? You are delusional and need help."

"Dream: being rich until you have time to debate whether you believe in eggs or not," added a person.