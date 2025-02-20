Google Inaugurates 'Ananta', Its Biggest India Office In Bengaluru

Google has inaugurated 'Ananta,' one of its largest global offices, in Mahadevapura, Bengaluru. Spanning 1.6 million square feet, the facility was developed by Bagmane Tech Park over six years and customised for the tech giant in just 11 months. It can accommodate over 5,000 employees - a significant expansion as Google now has around 10,000 employees in India.

About Ananta, Google's Bengaluru Office

The name "Ananta" means "infinite" or "limitless" in Sanskrit. Each floor follows a city-grid layout with team-based "neighbourhoods" and a central amphitheatre-style gathering space called Sabha.

Sustainability is a key focus. The campus features one of India's largest smart glass installations to reduce energy use, recycles 100 per cent of its wastewater, and has rainwater harvesting systems.

Inspired by Bengaluru's greenery, it includes landscaped spaces, walking and jogging paths, and the 'Aranya' forest, which also acts as a noise barrier. The campus is designed with locally sourced materials.

The campus has new tactile flooring to help visually impaired individuals with navigation, along with accessible amenities and braille details.

Google's Growing Role In India

Celebrating two decades in India, Google has played a pivotal role in digital transformation through AI-driven initiatives such as flood forecasting, early tuberculosis detection, and financial inclusion via Google Pay. Ananta is part of this effort, aimed at strengthening Google's work in India and globally.

"As India has charted an ambitious new reality for its citizens with technology, Google has been its proud partner over the last 20 years. The new Ananta campus in Bengaluru marks a significant milestone in our journey, marking the technological paradigm shift underway with AI," said Preeti Lobana, Vice President and Country Manager, Google India, as per news agency ANI.

Google wants to bring AI to more businesses and people, making sure it helps important areas like farming, healthcare, and finance, she said.

She stressed working closely with Indian researchers and startups to create new ideas. Google also plans to make its products more useful and help people learn the skills needed for this AI-driven change, Ms Lobana said.