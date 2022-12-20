Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of How 'Marble Test' Predicted Argentina's Big Win

The video has amassed nearly 2 lakh views.

Argentina defeated two-time champions France 4-2 on penalties in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday. The match was tied 3-3 after extra time, with Lionel Messi scoring twice and France's Kylian Mbappe scoring a hat-trick. Lionel Messi finally got his hands on the World Cup trophy. It was indeed a nail-biting final. Now, industrialist Anand Mahindra shared a video of a 'Marble test' which predicted the result of the football tournament.

The video shows a marble race predicting the world cup winner. The video featured two marbles in the colours of Argentina's and France's flags. The clip shows marbles leaving the entrance and making their way through the labyrinth. The last act has a surprising turn of events. Soon after, Argentina takes a commanding lead and increase its distance from France. Argentina makes its way and emerges as the winner.

Along with the video, the caption reads, "Received this forward well before the actual final. Hmmm. I'm going to ask for a 'marble test' before every major sporting event from now on..."

Watch the video here:

Received this forward well before the actual final. Hmmm. I'm going to ask for a ‘marble test' before every major sporting event from now on… pic.twitter.com/6Nzvd0YdA4 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 19, 2022

The video has amassed nearly 2 lakh views on Twitter. A user wrote, "The marble was so accurate..just like Mbappe; made the second half interesting. The marble did as well. But in the end, it was Argentina..."

Another user wrote, "if you notice sir, the blue strip marble was ahead initially then the other one picked up, and finally, the blue strip marble reaches the destination first."

The third user commented, "those white stripes are made on those, they aren't normal marbles, Zoom screenshots to see. Argentina won through their hardest work, while playing we can see how beautifully they coordinated to score goals. I m sure He is an Argentina fan."

Meanwhile, Mr Mahindra a superfan's old video on his Twitter account.

"I believe this is from 4 years ago, at the time of the last WC. But very appropriate as we all await an iconic final tomorrow! With #Messi in the Middle of it all," Mr Mahindra wrote in the caption of the post.

The short clip showed a young boy getting Lionel Messi's face etched on the hair on the back of his head. In the caption of his post, Mr Mahindra also expressed his excitement about Messi's final match where Argentina will take on France.