'Just Posing': Anand Mahindra Shares Throwback Pic From His Honeymoon

Mr Mahindra's throwback photo has racked up thousands of likes and comments.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra on Friday took a walk down memory lane as he shared a throwback photo of himself playing chess while he was on his honeymoon in Agra. Taking to Twitter, the chairman of Mahindra Group, who is known for his active presence on social media platforms, reminisced about the time he posed with a chessboard and revealed that nowadays, he is honing his chess skills by playing online.

In the caption of his post, Mr Mahindra made a reference to the Global Chess League, the world's first and largest official franchise chess league. "I should have posted this yesterday on #InternationalChessDay ! was asked quite often during the @GCLlive if I played chess myself. So I foraged through my album of memories & found this pic from my honeymoon in Agra," he tweeted.



And speaking of chess, I should have posted this yesterday on #InternationalChessDay ! was asked quite often during the @GCLlive if I played chess myself. So I foraged through my album of memories & found this pic from my honeymoon in Agra. No, that wasn't a robotic board I was… pic.twitter.com/IYmZZT4tTX — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 21, 2023

Further, in the caption, the Mahindra Group chairman playfully mentioned that the pic wasn't of him playing against a robotic board, but simply posing for his wife's camera. He even shared that he is now opening with the standard e4 move in chess, a change from his past preference for d4.

"No, that wasn't a robotic board I was playing, I was just posing for my wife's camera! I'm trying to brush up my skills now online & today I would open with the standard e4 instead of the d4 I seem to have tried then..." Mr Mahindra wrote.

His throwback photo has now racked up thousands of likes and comments on the microblogging platform.

"Better late than never! Happy belated #InternationalChessDay! Your honeymoon chess pose is picture-perfect, and we all start somewhere. Keep posing for success, and may every move you make bring you closer to victory!" commented one user. "This is fantastic! Wow and inspiring," wrote another.

"An extraordinary blend of love and passion for chess!" added a third user. "Good sir you mentioned cause when I saw u here in dubai I even doubted if you was passionate about the game or whether u have played it during your earlier school or college days," said a fourth user.

Mr Mahindra's tweet has garnered more than 237,000 views and over 2,700 likes.

